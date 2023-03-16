Guwahati, March 16: A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army has crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila, in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said here. Indian Army Chopper Crash in Arunachal Pradesh: Major Mustafa Among Five Killed in Military Helicopter Crash in Upper Siang District.

The chopper, which was flying an operational sortie near Bomdila, lost contact with Air Traffic Control (ATC) around 9.15 am, Lt Col. Mahendra Rawat said. Indian Army Chopper Crash: Search, Rescue Mission Concludes With Recovery of Fifth Body.

"It crashed near Mandala, west of Bomdila. Search parties have been sent to the spot," he said, adding that more details were awaited.