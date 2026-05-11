India News | Tamil Nadu: 4 Killed in Car-lorry Collision in Negamam

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 11 (ANI): Four people were killed in a fatal road accident on Monday in Tamil Nadu's Negamam, police official said.

The accident took place when a car travelling from Pollachi towards Palladam collided with a lorry coming from the opposite direction.

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Police said the car was carrying five members of a family, including Dhanapal (37), his wife Menaga (35), Sneha (23), Kaniska (17), and Surjith (12), all residents of Salem district.

According to the Negamam police information, the lorry driver, Saravanan (39), while driving from Palladam towards Pollachi, allegedly lost control and rammed into the car in a rash and negligent manner.

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Dhanapal, Menaga, and Sneha died on the spot. Kaniska and Surjith sustained injuries and were taken to the Government Hospital, Pollachi. Later, Kaniska was declared dead by doctors, while Surjith was referred to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for further treatment.

Negamam Police said the lorry driver Saravanan has been secured, and further investigation is underway. The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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