Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson ANS Prasad criticised the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) over its remarks on the Census and the upcoming delimitation exercise, alleging that the party is attempting to mislead the public.

In a press statement, Prasad said that Chief Minister MK Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi should refrain from making "baseless allegations" against the Central Government. He asserted that such comments appear politically motivated and distract from administrative failures in Tamil Nadu.

"The DMK government's policies have plunged the state into turmoil, with rampant crimes, soaring essential costs, and a deteriorating law and order situation. Rather than addressing these pressing issues, the DMK is spreading misinformation to divert attention from its failures," he said.

Prasad added that attempts to malign the Central Government would not succeed, given the clarity provided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He further said that the DMK's actions raise constitutional concerns, calling their statements "unconstitutional and unlawful."

Responding to remarks made by DMK MP Kanimozhi, Prasad said her accusations against AIADMK leader Edappadi K Palaniswami are "baseless and unsupported by evidence." He said Palaniswami's criticism of corruption and dynastic politics in Tamil Nadu is legitimate, given the prevailing circumstances in Tamil Nadu.

"The allegations of betrayal levelled against Palaniswami by Kanimozhi are unsubstantiated and seem to be a deflection from the real issues plaguing the state. The DMK's stance on delimitation appears driven by political opportunism rather than genuine concern for the state's interests," he stated.

Meanwhile, Prasad said that Home Minister Amit Shah has clarified that no state's rights will be compromised during the delimitation process. This clarification should alleviate concerns about the potential impact on Tamil Nadu. CM Stalin's continued propagation of misinformation regarding delimitation, despite Amit Shah's clarification, is concerning.

It appears to be a deliberate attempt to create confusion and mislead the public. The people of Tamil Nadu deserve accurate information and transparent governance. Politicians should prioritise the state's welfare over partisan interests.

He further said that the constitutional delimitation process should proceed without political interference and that any concerns should be addressed through constructive dialogue between the state and the Centre.

Ultimately, the people of Tamil Nadu will judge the DMK's actions and statements on delimitation. It is crucial for politicians to prioritise the state's interests and work towards its progress rather than engage in divisive politics.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin remarked that the delay in the Census is "no accident," and the proposed delimitation exercise is "no coincidence." (ANI)

