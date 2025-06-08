Lucknow, June 8: Preparations are underway in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, for the engagement ceremony of Cricketer Rinku Singh and Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj, who will exchange rings today, June 8. Priya Saroj's father, Toofani Saroj, confirmed his daughter's engagement a few days ago. He also said that the "engagement ceremony will be an intimate affair" and will be attended by close family members, friends, and relatives. Ahead of Priya Saroj's engagement with cricketer Rinku Singh, let's learn more about her.

Who Is Priya Saroj?

Born on November 23, 1998, Priya Saroj is a first-time Member of Parliament (MP) from Uttar Pradesh's Machhlishahr constituency in Jaunpur. The 26-year-old Samajwadi Party leader came to the limelight when she won the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Machhlishahr Lok Sabha constituency by defeating BJP leader BP Saroj by a margin of over 35,850 votes. Priya attended school in New Delhi and went on to get a BA from Delhi University and an LLB degree from Amity University. Priya Saroj, Machhlishahr MP and Bride-to-Be of Rinku Singh, Congratulates Kuldeep Yadav and His Fiancée Vanshika On Their Engagement (See Post).

Priya Saroj Congratulates Kuldeep Yadav on His Engagement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PRIYA SAROJ (@ipriyasarojmp)

Priya Saroj Is a Lawyer and Social Worker

Besides being a politician, Priya Saroj is also a lawyer and social worker. She is practising law at the Supreme Court. The 26-year-old SP leader is among India's youngest MPs. Priya Saroj, who hails from Karkhiyaon village in Uttar Pradesh, is taking her father's legacy forward with her career in politics. Her father, Tufani Saroj, is a three-time MP and current MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Kerakat. On Instagram and X, Priya Saroj describes herself as a politician and "India's youngest woman Member of Parliament".

She has 3,65,000 followers on Instagram alone. A few days ago, Priya Saroj shared a post on Instagram in which she congratulated Kuldeep and Vanshika on their engagement. Although Saroj has never shared any pictures with Rinku Singh, the engagement and wedding news of the SP leader and the Indian cricketer will mark a rare instance of a politician and sportsman heading for marital bliss. Rinku Singh to Get Engaged to Samajwadi Party MP Priya Saroj on June 8.

Priya Saroj-Rinku Singh Wedding in November 2025

Sharing details of the wedding, Toofani Saroj said that the wedding is slated for November 18 later this year. "It will be a traditional affair at the Hotel Taj in Varanasi," he added. Wonder how Priya Saroj and Rinku Singh met? Toofani Saroj said that his daughter's marriage was fixed with mutual consent after both families met in Aligarh. He also said that Priya and Rinku have known each other for some time. "They met through Priya's friend's father, who is a cricketer himself. With the blessings of both families, they decided to get married," he added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 08, 2025 10:33 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).