New Delhi [India], December 11 (ANI): Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Friday organised shraddhanjali programmes in more than 500 shaheed samaraks across the country to honour the demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel, who lost their lives in a helicopter accident.

According to BYJM, prior to the helicopter accident, General Rawat was to finalise the three unified theatre commands in the country which would result in better coordination between the Army, Navy and Airforce.

"Lakhs of BJYM workers across the country lit lamps and paid floral tributes to the deceased soldiers," the release said.

Tejasvi Surya, BJYM President while walking along the funeral procession paid his heartfelt condolences towards the great patriots along with BJP workers and hoped that their efforts will not go in vain and the military of India will strengthen.

Surya said, "We all have lost a great soldier whose service will always be remembered and respected. We will continue to draw inspiration from his glorious life and rededicate ourselves to the service of this nation and hope that his good work will be continued by his successors and he will be blessing us from heaven."

Bodies of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and his wife Madhulika Rawat, who died in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, were cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium in Delhi Cantonment on Friday. (ANI)

