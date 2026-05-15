India News | Tamil Nadu CM Vijay Meets with CII Members; Industrial Growth, Investment Promos on Agenda

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Joseph Vijay on Friday met with representatives of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) at the Secretariat in Chennai and held discussions on industrial growth, investment promotion and ease of doing business in the State.

"B Jeikrishnan, Director and Head, CII Tamil Nadu, met C Joseph Vijay, Hon'ble CM of Tamil Nadu today and submitted their inputs for achieving the CM's vision," a statement by CII Southern region said.

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The delegation included CII Southern Region Chairman P Ravichandran, Tamil Nadu Chairman C Devarajan, Vice Chairman J Murugavel, former South Region Chairman F Ponnusamy, former Tamil Nadu Chairman Shankar Vanavarayar, Tamil Nadu Director and Head P Jayakrishnan, along with other office-bearers

During the meeting, detailed discussions were held regarding the long-standing partnership between the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Government of Tamil Nadu in areas such as industrial growth, investment promotion, and policy-level contributions, according to the Tamil Nadu CMO.

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The discussions also centred on measures to improve the ease of doing business and extend support to the State's long-term vision for sustainable economic and industrial development.

Meanwhile, yesterday the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the removal of import duty on cotton.

In the letter, the Chief Minister expressed concern over the crisis in the textile sector, the State's largest employer of rural women. Vijay attributed the "severe crisis" to the hike in cotton and yarn prices driven by production shortages and increased trading activity.

"Tamil Nadu is India's largest textile and apparel exporting state. Lakhs of people are dependent on this sector for both direct and indirect employment. especially women primarily from rural and semi-urban backgrounds. Of late, the industry is facing a severe crisis due to an increase in cotton prices and, consequently, yarn prices. I understand this is caused primarily due to the shortage of cotton production and increase in trading activity in the country," he wrote in a letter.

He further noted that yarn prices have also increased from Rs 301 to Rs 330 per kg, creating a significant raw material shortage for the industry. (ANI)

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