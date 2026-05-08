India News | Tamil Nadu Congress Stages Protest in Chennai Amid Uncertainity over Vijay's Swearing-in

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Congress on Friday staged a protest against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government and Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar for not inviting TVK Chief Vijay to form the next government despite his party emerging as the single-largest formation in the Assembly elections.

A protest was also held near Jhansi Rani Park in Madurai by the Congress party

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Congress has also extended its support to TVK.

Congress has offered conditional support to the TVK's Vijay to form a government in Tamil Nadu and severed its ties with the DMK. Vijay's TVK has been working to garner support from other parties to form a government in Tamil Nadu since the verdict delivered a fractured mandate.

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With the support of five Congress MLAs, the alliance stands at 112, still six short of the majority mark of 118 in the 234-member assembly.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Communist Party of India (CPI) are separately holding an executive meeting to discuss whether they will withdraw their support to Vijay. Both parties have two MLAs each. Their support will take the TVK alliance tally to 117, just one short of the majority.

In other development , AIADMK leaders arrived at the residence of General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai.

TVK supporters today staged a protest outside the Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

A TVK supporter told ANI outside TVK Chief Vijay's residence, "... Vijay will take charge. DMK has been totally rejected. The public gave its vote to Vijay. DMK has no ground. The governor must take some appropriate action."

A fan said, "... I'm a big fan of Vijay, and I'm eagerly waiting to see him as Chief Minister."

TVK stunned the 'Dravidian' parties in the State, bringing to an end the DMK-AIADMK three- decade-old 'duopoly'. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)