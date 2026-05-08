India News | Tamil Nadu: CPI Gen Secy D Raja Affirms Confidence in TVK, Criticises Governor for Not Inviting Vijay to Form Govt

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) on Friday extended support to Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu, while also criticising the Governor Rajendra Arlekar for not inviting the single largest party to form the government.

Speaking with ANI, CPI General Secretary D Raja said that the CPI, CPI(M) and VCK were approached by TVK, and after consultation with the national leadership of the party, CPM extended its support. Denouncing the Governor's decision not to invite TVK, he said that the formation of a TVK government is in accordance with the people's mandate.

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"TVK approached CPI, CPI(M) and VCK in Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu unit of our party has taken a position in consultation with the national leadership of our party. We have agreed to extend support to TVK to form the government. The Governor must go by the established practices and conventions in our multi-party parliamentary democracy. The governor should invite the single largest party and allow that party to form the government. This we have made it very clear. In the interest of Tamil Nadu, to have a stable, secular government, our party has decided to extend support to Mr Vijay, the leader of TVK," D Raja said.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Jebi Mather seconded D Raja's opinion and called it a "standard process" for the Governor to invite the party with the highest number of MLAs to form a government. In Tamil Nadu's case, the largest party is TVK with 108 seats. She further alleged a hidden "agenda" behind the delay.

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"The standard process is for the Governor to invite the party with the highest number of MLAs to form the government. It is a strange situation where, despite having such significant numbers and a clear mandate, there appears to be an agenda behind these delays," she said.

Furthermore, she dismissed the speculations of the BJP attempting to make its way to the state, and said that the party holds only one seat, making the half-mark majority a far-fetched dream.

She further affirmed that DMK and Congress shared a "strong bond" and urged DMK to prevent "non-secular forces" from coming together.

"Everyone should understand that if this is an attempt to push a BJP agenda, the BJP holds only a single seat in the Tamil Nadu Assembly...The appropriate course of action is to respect the people's mandate and allow the process to move forward by giving the TVK an opportunity. While the Congress and DMK have shared a strong bond, the DMK must also recognise that preventing non-secular forces from joining hands is the need of the hour," Mather said.

The Communist Party of India and Communist Party of India (Marxist), earlier today, extended their "unconditional support" to Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government in Tamil Nadu.

In a joint press conference with the CPI(M), following an executive meeting, CPI State Secretary Veerapandian said that the party has decided to extend support to TVK, respecting the people's mandate. Recognising the "ups and downs" part of democracy, he said that the decision has been taken accordingly.

"TVK approached CPI, CPI(M) and VCK. We had our party meeting. It's normal in a democracy to have ups and downs. Tamil Nadu people have supported and decided to elect TVK. We have taken a decision in a democratic way," he said.

Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu CPI(M) Secretary Shanmugam said that the parties extended their support to prevent the delay in government formation in the state, or the imposition of President's rule and to ensure that the BJP does not enter "through the back door."

"VCK has also said that they will take the same decision as CPI and CPI (M). VCK is also giving their support to TVK. Soon, the VCK leader will come and tell this to you all," the CPI(M) state secretary stated. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)