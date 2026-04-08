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Tiruvallur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 8 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Chepauk-Thiruvallikeni, Udhayanidhi Stalin, on Wednesday, held an election campaign in Tiruvallur.

Stalin highlighted the party's achievements and promises during his campaign, including free buses for women, free meals for school children, laptops for college students, and new financial and home appliance benefits for women.

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He said, "My leader MK Stalin and I face people in our election campaign proudly as we have fulfilled our election promise, like free bus for women, morning tiffin to school children. Recently, 10 lakh college students got free laptops... Our leader has now promised to raise Rs 1000 to Rs 2000 for women every month. We have announced to give a Rs 8000 coupon to women so that they can choose whatever electric items they want for their home."

Polling for the single-phase Tamil Nadu Assembly elections will be held on April 23, while counting of votes will take place on May 4.

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The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies. Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK candidate Rajasekaran, who is contesting from the Tiruchirappalli East Assembly constituency, conducted an intensive door-to-door campaign in the Palakkarai area, appealing to residents for their support.

He was joined by cadres and functionaries from alliance parties, including the BJP and AMMK.

During the outreach, Rajasekaran engaged with locals, discussed key concerns, and assured them of development initiatives if elected. In this constituency, Rajasekaran is facing competition from Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief Vijay and Inigo Irudayaraj of the DMK. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)