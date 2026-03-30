Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 30 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate from Thoothukudi, P Geetha Jeevan, on Monday interacted with voters at Muthu Nagar Beach in Thoothukudi as part of her campaigning ahead of the 2026 Assembly polls.

Speaking to ANI, Geetha Jeevan said the people of Thoothukudi had stood with her throughout and expressed confidence in their continued support in the forthcoming election.

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"The people of Thoothukudi are with me, and they will support me. We will win," she asserted.

Geetha Jeevan currently holds the portfolio of Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment in the Tamil Nadu government and is the sitting MLA from Thoothukudi.

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Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, covering a total of 234 constituencies in the State. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

The polls will be a contest between the ruling DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA in the state. Actor-turned-politician Vijay has also thrown a hat in the ring by launching Tamilaga Vetteri Kazhagam (TVK).

Earlier on Sunday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin unveiled what the party termed a "Superstar Manifesto" ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, triggering a sharp political face-off with the opposition AIADMK and BJP, who dismissed the document as a "copy-paste" exercise and accused the ruling party of indulging in "sticker politics," even as DMK leaders defended it as a comprehensive, people-driven roadmap anchored in the Dravidian model.

DMK will contest 164 out of the 234 constituencies in the state, while 70 seats have been allocated to its alliance partners. These partners include the Congress Party with 28 seats, the Communist Party of India (CPI) with 5 seats, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI(M)) with 5 seats, VCK with 8 seats, and MDMK with 4 seats.

Other smaller parties in the alliance include the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) with 10 seats, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) with 2 seats, and several other regional parties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)