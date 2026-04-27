India News | Tamil Nadu: Fire Breaks out in Car; Passengers Escape Unhurt

Perambalur (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): A fire broke out in a car near a wooden bridge on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway.

No injuries were reported, as the passengers, including the driver, Ramesh, managed to escape safely. All were going to attend a mourning ceremony.

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Traffic was disrupted on the Coonoor-Mettupalayam National Highway for about an hour.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)