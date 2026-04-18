Fire breaks out at the Vijayalakshmi Warehouse in Tamil Nadu (Photo/ANI)

Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 18 (ANI): A fire broke out at the Vijayalakshmi Warehouse located in Thoothukudi on Saturday, causing panic in the area.

Upon receiving information, fire and rescue teams from SIPCOT, Thoothukudi district, and Thoothukudi Thermal stations rushed to the spot and engaged in firefighting operations.

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Due to the prompt action of the firefighters, the blaze was quickly brought under control. During the firefighting process, a nearby wall reportedly collapsed. However, no casualties were reported in the incident, according to fire department sources.

During the incident, District Officer Karunakaran, Assistant District Officer Gomathi Amutha, and SIPCOT Fire Station Officer T Karthikeyan, among others, were present at the site overseeing the operations.

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Firefighters from SIPCOT, Thoothukudi, and Thoothukudi Thermal stations jointly carried out the firefighting efforts.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier this week, a massive fire that broke out at a Mahaveer Ice Cream shop in Tamil Nadu's Arcot claimed the lives of a couple from Rajasthan, officials said.

The deceased have been identified as Pavan Lal and his wife Sundari, who were found in a severely burnt condition.

According to reports, a fire broke out at the shop, prompting the Arcot Fire and Rescue Services personnel to rush to the scene. They managed to douse the blaze and rescued two individuals trapped inside the shop.

Both the victims were immediately taken to the Arcot Government Hospital for treatment. However, despite medical efforts, the doctors announced that both succumbed to their injuries.

The Arcot Town Police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the incident. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)