Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 18 (ANI): The Government of Himachal Pradesh on Saturday announced in the Assembly a temporary deferment of salaries for the Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, and Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) for six months as part of efforts to manage the state's financial resources.

According to the announcement, made in line with a notification issued by the General Administration Department, the decision has been taken with the approval of the Governor under the provisions of the Constitution of India to ensure prudent fiscal management.

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Under the order, 50 per cent of the Chief Minister's salary will be deferred, while 30 per cent of the salaries of the Deputy Chief Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Speaker, and Deputy Speaker will be withheld. MLAs will face a 20 per cent deferment in their salaries.

The government clarified that the measure is a deferment and not a deduction, and the withheld amount will be released at a later stage, depending on the financial condition of the state.

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To ensure transparency, both payable and deferred components will be reflected in the e-salary system and salary slips. However, statutory deductions, including income tax, will continue to be calculated on the full salary.

The order also includes provisions for those repaying House Building Advances (HBA) or Motor Car Advances (MCA), allowing deferment to be calculated after deduction of loan instalments upon submission of an undertaking. (ANI)

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