Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 3 (ANI): Five of a family were killed in a six-vehicle pileup on the Trichy-Chennai National Highway in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore district early Tuesday, police said.

The vehicles in the pileup were two private buses, two lorries, and two cars.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Killed for Beating Friend Who Refused To Give Money To Buy Liquor in Ghazipur; Three Including Juvenile Arrested.

The deceased members of the family, who are yet to be identified, were in one of the cars, added the police.

The bodies were recovered with the help Veppur Firemen team from the car and sent to a government hospital for autopsy.

Also Read | Bull Attack in Uttar Pradesh: Two Killed After Being Attacked by Stray Bulls in Separate Incidents in Meerut.

According to the police, "The deceased could not be identified. But as per car RC book, the vehicle belonged to Chennai's Nanganallur. Further investigation is underway." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)