Mandapam (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI) : Five Sri Lankan nationals, including a man, a woman, and three girls, were rescued from Adamambalam sandbank near Mandapam on Wednesday morning after being stranded for nearly 24 hours.

"On February 5, at 9.00 p.m., they left Mannar District, Sri Lanka, by a mystery boat after paying Rs. 13,000 in Sri Lankan money," said Coastal Security Group Police.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 2,000 People Suffer From Food Poisoning After Meal at Religious Event in Nanded.

"Since no one came to rescue them on February 6, the Sri Lankan mystery boat came again and picked up the five people around 11 p.m., dropped them on the first sand bar around noon, and left them. This morning, the Coast Guard Police, who rushed to the information, rescued the five Sri Lankans and took them to Mandapam for questioning," the police added.

Further investigation is underway. More information is awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: 42-Year-Old Man Sentenced To 133 Years of Rigorous Imprisonment for Raping Two Minor Daughters in Malappuram.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)