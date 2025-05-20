Sivaganga (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 20 (ANI): At least five workers lost their lives and one was seriously injured in a rockslide at a stone quarry operated by Mega Blue Metal in Mallakottai near S S Kottai in Sivaganga district.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning at a privately operated stone quarry in Mallakottai when a sudden rockslide claimed the lives of five workers.

The deceased were identified as Muruganandham, Arumugam, Ganesan, Andichamy, and Harshit, a worker from the state of Odisha.

Speaking on the incident, the Sivaganga District Superintendent of Police said, "So far, we have found four bodies, and one injured person has been admitted to a private hospital in Madurai for treatment."

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and extended his condolences to the families of the deceased.

In an official statement, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Office said, "Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin extended his heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of the deceased. He also announced financial aid of Rs. 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh to the injured worker from the Chief Minister's Public Relief Fund."

The Chief Minister further directed authorities to ensure the injured worker, identified as Michael, receives top-quality medical attention.

"Additionally, the Chief Minister has ordered that Michael, who was injured in the accident and is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital, be given the best possible medical care," said the CMO statement.

Further investigations into the cause of the incident are underway. (ANI)

