Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai on Thursday predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over a few districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours.

"These districts are Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram," the statement said.

The department also predicted moderate rain at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli and Thenkasi districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry within the next three hours, the statement added.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran informed that the death toll due to heavy rainfall in the state stands at 12. (ANI)

