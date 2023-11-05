Karur (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 5 (ANI): Rainfall lashed several parts of Karur district in Tamil Nadu, leading to waterlogging on many roads in the area.

Moderate to heavy rains have taken place at various places in the district, including Karur, Puliyur, Velliyanai, Uppidamangalam, and Mayanur.

Due to the rainfall, several parts, including Pasupathipalayam and Tadavalaga, were heavily affected. The waterlogging on the main roads has triggered difficulty for commuters.

Also, it has come to light that, after the continuous downpour, rainwater merged with sewage water in several places. Sources said that locals have requested Karur municipal administration to clear the stagnant water in the area.

On Saturday, the Meteorological Department sounded rainfall alerts for 10 districts, including Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Vellore, that would receive heavy rainfall.

In wake of the rainfall, schools were also shut in nine districts in Chennai namely Kanyakumari, Tenkasi, Theni, Madhurai, Tirunelveli, Dindukkal, Sivagangai, and Nellai, for one day.

Also, the Meteorological Department has predicted moderate rainfall to continue over isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Pondicherry, and Karaikkal for the next five days.

Heavy rainfall in southern India occurs due to the northeast monsoons, also known as the winter monsoon. The Northeast monsoon is the counterpart of the Southwest monsoon and usually occurs between October and December. It is a comparatively smaller-scale version of the southwest monsoon, especially confined to the southern peninsula. (ANI)

