Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 11 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Information Technology Minister Mano Thangaraj on Saturday invited more people to join the technology sector, while inaugurating the National Road Show of the G20 Digital Innovation Alliance at Vandalore Crescent College in Chennai.

Inaugurating the event, Thangaraj said, "The strength of Tamil Nadu lies in organisations like these. Tamil Nadu is known for its talents and the Cresent educational organisation is contributing a lot to it."

Thangaraj said that there are a lot of opportunities in the technology sector as digitalisation is happening at lightning speed.

"We have lots of engineers and educated people but fewer jobs for them. The industry needs human resources. Our IT department is working with educational institutions and is trying to strategize in better ways to get better results," Thangaraj added.

Thangaraj said that previously, the government only targeted engineering college students but now arts and science and diploma colleges have also been included.

"We need to focus more on research. An IT hub has been set up at Anna University and it will be raised to international standards," the minister said.

He said that there is huge potential in tire two and tire three cities. The cities like Madurai, Coimbatore, and Kanyakumari have potential and space for IT sectors.

"A report says Chennai came first in India on women safety at work and for tire two cities too Tamil Nadu is first in Women safety. It's all because of a stable state government with stable policy. The policy has not been changed although governments change. We have a leader with a vision," said Thangaraj in his speech.

Thangaraj also said that it is for the first time a tech conference is about to happen in Tamil Nadu from March 23 - 25 and he urged everyone to participate in the event where eminent speakers are attending and 130 sessions are planned. (ANI)

