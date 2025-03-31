Nilgiris (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 31 (ANI): The 117th anniversary of the Ooty Lovedale Hill Railway Station was celebrated with great enthusiasm in Ooty on Sunday. The historic railway station, built in 1907, was adorned with decorations, including a cake, while the Toda tribal people performed traditional dances. Tourists joined in the celebrations, danced enthusiastically and enjoyed themselves.

During the celebration, the Toda tribal women sang songs highlighting the unique features of the mountain train and performed their traditional dances. Tourists who watched with interest also danced with the Toda tribal people and enjoyed themselves. A cake was cut, and sweets were distributed to the tourists and the public.

Also Read | On Joyous Occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr, May Love, Peace, and Prosperity Fill Every Home: Congress.

Stella, a tourist from Bangalore, said, "I got a vacation from college and came to visit Ooty. When I arrived, I saw they were celebrating a wonderful, traditional function. Lovedale is so grand; it looks so beautiful."

Darshak, a tourist from Mumbai, said, "We just came as tourists and were lucky to be part of the 117th celebration of Lovedale station."

Also Read | HC on Virginity Test: Woman Cannot Be Forced To Undergo Virginity Test; 'Violation of Article 21, Says Chattisgarh High Court.

The Nilgiri Mountain Railway, also called the Nilgiri Hill Railway and the "Toy Train" by locals, received UNESCO World Heritage status in 2005. It is part of the "Mountain Railways of India" group, which also includes the Darjeeling Himalayan Railway and the Kalka-Shimla Railway.

Constructed by the British in 1908, this train is the only working rack railway in India today. It runs on steam engines and is managed by the Southern Railway of India. The train journey starts in Mettupalayam and ends in Ooty, passing through scenic hill stations like Coonoor, Wellington, Lovedale, and Fern Hill.

The railway line is a metre gauge that is 1000 mm long. The train slowly ascends the hills, letting people soak in the beauty of the surroundings, passing through tunnels with sharp edges and forested tunnels. The total distance that the train covers is 46 km, and it takes nearly 5 hours to reach the top point at Ooty. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)