Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has convened an emergency meeting of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MPs at 11:00 am on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the delimitation exercise on the state.

The meeting is set to take place to discuss the potential repercussions that Tamil Nadu may face in connection with the proposed constituency delimitation exercise. Key issues likely to be addressed include the impact on the state's political representation and concerns over fairness in the redistribution of parliamentary seats.

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As Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam, 2023, is linked to the delimitation process in the Lok Sabha, the government has proposed to increase the number of seats in the House to 850, with 815 seats proposed to the States and the remaining 35 for the Union Territories. The Lok Sabha has 543 seats at present.

MK Stalin along with several other opposition leaders, has flagged that the proposed Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026, does not increase the seats in the Lok Sabha on a pro-rata basis and will allegedly shrink the representation of southern states in the House.

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On Tuesday, MK Stalin issued a strong warning to the Central government over the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging that the Union government intends to "bulldoze" a Constitutional amendment without proper consultation with states.

He said Tamil Nadu would launch a massive agitation if the state's interests are harmed or if southern states are disproportionately affected.

In a video, CM Stalin said, "This video serves two purposes: to speak about the grave danger that has now reached the very doorstep of Tamil Nadu, and to issue a clear warning to the Union BJP government. Even amidst the relentless pace of election campaigning, this duty cannot be set aside. The day after tomorrow, on April 16, a special session of Parliament is being convened. More accurately, it is being forcibly convened in the midst of elections in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. In this session, the Union government intends to bulldoze through a Constitutional amendment on delimitation."

The Chief minister further said Tamil Nadu and other southern states had earlier followed population control and family planning measures as advised by the Centre, but were now facing potential consequences for it.

Meanwhile, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has demanded a pro-rata basis increase in the number of seats in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

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