India News | Tamil Nadu: Muslim Trader Donates Vegetables, Groceries for Vadalur Thaipusam Festival

Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 31 (ANI): In a powerful reflection of India's enduring communal harmony, a Muslim wholesale vegetable trader from Cuddalore has made a massive donation of food supplies worth several lakhs of rupees to the historic Vallalar Sathya Gnana Sabha at Vadalur, ahead of the Thaipusam Jyothi Darisanam festival.

The Vallalar Sathya Gnana Sabha, founded by Saint Ramalinga Adigal (Vallalar), witnesses the grand Thaipusam Jyothi Darisanam festival every year, drawing devotees from across India and several foreign countries. An estimated 3 to 5 lakh devotees visit Vadalur annually to witness the sacred Jyothi Darisanam, and annadhanam (free community meals) is a key spiritual practice during the festival.

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Continuing his long-standing tradition of service, Bakki Ram, a Muslim wholesale vegetable merchant from Cuddalore town, has once again extended generous support for the annadhanam. This year, his contribution has reached unprecedented levels.

The donation included 18 tonnes of vegetables, 100 sacks of rice, essential grocery items required for large-scale cooking, and 7,500 bottles of drinking water.

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GRK Thambu Durairaj, president of the Cuddalore Chamber of Commerce, applauded the efforts of Bakki Ram, saying that he has been donating essential groceries for the last 20-25 years. He said that his act denotes the communal harmony between Hindus and Muslims of the area.

"Due to Vallalar Thaipusam function, our member Bakki Ram, who's a Muslim by birth, has been sending everything, from pickles to vegetables, and whatever groceries are necessary. He has been sending everything for the past 20-25 years to Vallalar Sabha, where 2-3 lakh people have meals, annadhanam is being done, and food is being provided by the government and the presiding officers. His actions relate to the bond between Hindu and Muslim communities here. It shows that we all live together..." he said.

The supplies have been sent in advance to meet the needs of devotees attending the festival scheduled on February 1.

Bakki Ram has been contributing vegetables for the Sathya Gnana Sabha's annadhanam for several years, but his expanded donation this year has drawn widespread appreciation. His gesture of a Muslim philanthropist supporting a Hindu spiritual institution has been hailed by locals as a shining example of social unity and mutual respect beyond religious boundaries.

Meanwhile, in view of the massive influx of devotees for the Thaipusam Jyothi Darisanam, the Cuddalore district administration has declared a local holiday to facilitate the smooth conduct of the festival and ensure public convenience.

As Vadalur prepares to welcome lakhs of devotees, Bakki Ram's act of generosity stands out as a reminder that humanity and harmony remain at the heart of Tamil Nadu's cultural fabric. (ANI)

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