Mumbai, January 31: The Maharashtra government has reiterated that completing the e-KYC process is mandatory for all beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana to ensure the uninterrupted credit of monthly instalments. Following the December 31, 2025, deadline, the government has moved into a "physical verification" phase for those with pending or rejected statuses.

However, the official online portal remains the primary tool for active beneficiaries to verify their Aadhaar linking and for those eligible for "re-activation" to secure their INR 1,500 monthly benefit. Ladki Bahin Yojana Helpline Number: Maharashtra Govt Launches 181 Helpline for Women Beneficiaries.

How to Complete Ladki Bahin e-KYC Online

For beneficiaries who need to complete or verify their e-KYC, the state has provided a streamlined digital process. The mobile number used for the application must be linked to the applicant's Aadhaar card.

Step-by-Step Instructions:

Visit the Official Portal: Navigate to the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in

Navigate to the official website at ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in Applicant Login: Click on the "Applicant Login" button on the homepage. Enter your registered mobile number, password, and the captcha code.

Click on the "Applicant Login" button on the homepage. Enter your registered mobile number, password, and the captcha code. Access e-KYC: Once logged in, look for the "e-KYC" or "Aadhaar Authentication" tab on your user dashboard.

Once logged in, look for the "e-KYC" or "Aadhaar Authentication" tab on your user dashboard. Aadhaar Verification: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click "Send OTP."

Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number and click "Send OTP." OTP Authentication: Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile phone.

Enter the 6-digit OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile phone. Submit: Review the fetched details (name and photo) from the UIDAI database. Click "Submit" to complete the process. Your status should now update to "Completed."

The Role of the Nari Shakti Doot App

In addition to the web portal, the Nari Shakti Doot App remains a critical tool for the scheme. While primarily used for new registrations in the past, it is now being utilised by Anganwadi workers to assist women with "Truti" (discrepancy) reports. If you encounter a "mismatch error" on the website, visiting a local Anganwadi worker who uses the app for field verification is the recommended next step. Ladki Bahin Yojana News: Maharashtra Women Beneficiaries May Receive INR 3,000 Joint Installment for December-January on January 14, Says Report.

Why e-KYC is Mandatory in 2026

The Department of Women and Child Development introduced mandatory e-KYC to clean the database of duplicate or ineligible entries. Reports recently indicated that nearly 26 lakh ineligible applications were identified through this tightening of norms.

Completing e-KYC ensures:

Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) Success: Verifies that your bank account is NPCI-linked.

Verifies that your bank account is NPCI-linked. Elimination of Errors: Corrects technical glitches in name or age that may have halted payments.

Corrects technical glitches in name or age that may have halted payments. Continued Eligibility: Confirms the beneficiary falls within the 21–65 age bracket and the INR 2.5 lakh income limit.

Current Status of Ladki Bahin Yojana: Physical Verification Phase

For the roughly 30 lakh women who missed the December 31 deadline or faced "data mismatch" errors, Minister Aditi Tatkare recently announced that district collectors have been instructed to conduct physical verifications. This involves Anganwadi workers visiting homes to manually verify documents for those who could not navigate the digital e-KYC process due to technical hurdles or lack of OTP access.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (ladakibahin.maharashtra.gov.in). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2026 05:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).