Lorna Hajdini Sued: JPMorgan Executive Accused of S*xual Assault, Drugging and Racial Abuse of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims

A lawsuit filed in the New York County Supreme Court has accused a high-level JPMorgan Chase executive of a months-long campaign of s*xual harassment, drugging and racial abuse against a junior male employee. The plaintiff, an Asian man proceeding anonymously as John Doe, alleges that Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in the bank’s Leveraged Finance division, used professional threats to coerce him into non-consensual s*xual acts.

The complaint also names JPMorgan Chase as a defendant, accusing the firm of enabling the abuse and retaliating against the employee after he reported the misconduct in May 2025. S*x Between the Husband and Wife Must Be Consensual, Says Gujarat High Court; Denies Bail to Man Accused of Subjecting Wife to Unnatural S*x and Physical Cruelty.

JPMorgan Lawsuit: S*xual Harassment, Coercion and Drugging Allegations

According to the legal filing, the harassment began shortly after Doe joined JPMC in March 2024. The complaint details numerous instances of unsolicited physical contact and explicit verbal advances. Doe alleges that Hajdini repeatedly used racial slurs and threatened to derail his career and promotion prospects if he did not submit to her demands.

The lawsuit contains several disturbing claims regarding the escalation of the alleged abuse:

S*xual assault: Doe alleges that Hajdini forcibly performed s*xual acts on him while he protested and cried.

Drugging: The plaintiff claims Hajdini admitted to drugging him with Rohypnol, also known as roofies, and performance-enhancing substances without his knowledge to facilitate coerced s*xual encounters.

Racial abuse: The complaint alleges that Hajdini frequently used derogatory language regarding Doe’s ethnicity and mocked his family.

Unauthorised access: Doe claims Hajdini utilised her executive status to gain unauthorised access to his personal bank account to monitor his movements.

JPMorgan Response and Retaliation Allegations in Lawsuit

The lawsuit alleges that JPMorgan Chase failed to protect Doe and instead took punitive action against him following his internal report. According to the complaint, Doe was placed on involuntary leave and locked out of company systems within days of filing his grievance. He further claims to have received anonymous threatening phone calls, including threats involving U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, which he believes were coordinated by Hajdini or her associates.

JPMorgan Chase has denied the merits of the lawsuit. A spokesperson for the bank stated:

"Following an investigation, we do not believe there is any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations." Hajdini remains employed at the firm and has not yet officially responded to the lawsuit.

JPMorgan Lawsuit Impact: PTSD, Career Loss and Damages Claim

Doe’s attorney, Daniel J. Kaiser, stated that his client has been "devastated personally and professionally" by the ordeal. The plaintiff has reportedly been diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and has struggled to find new employment due to alleged reputational damage caused by JPMC’s "aggressively negative" references. Shahid Sameer Sanadi Apology Video: Kolhapur S*x Scandal Accused Apologises, Says ‘Will Not Get Involved With Hindu Girls’.

The lawsuit seeks damages for lost earnings, emotional distress and reputational harm, as well as punitive damages and reforms to the bank’s internal reporting and safety practices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).