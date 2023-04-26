Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 26 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday announced Rs 1 crore financial assistance to the kin of Lourdu Francis, a village administrative officer (VAO) who was killed allegedly by members of a sand mining mafia.

CM Stalin also announced a government job to a member of the slain officer's family on compassionate grounds.

Working as a village administrative officer of Murappanadu Temple, Parivaikundam Circle, Tuticorin, 53-year-old Lourdu Francis was allegedly hacked by two persons with a scythe while he was at work in his office on Tuesday afternoon.

According to local reports, he had registered a complaint against two persons, whom he allegedly saw mining sand a few days ago, at Murappanadu police station.

Francis was admitted to the Tirunelveli Government Medical College Hospital for emergency treatment but succumbed to his injuries.

Among the two persons who attacked him, one, identified as Ramasubbu, was immediately arrested.

Police said an investigation is underway into the incident.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

