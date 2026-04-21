Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin on Tuesday conducted a roadshow in Villivakkam in Chennai on the last day of campaigning as the state prepares to go to polls on April 23.

The roadshow witnessed participation from party workers and supporters who gathered along the route to greet the Chief Minister. Stalin acknowledged the crowd during the campaign event as he continued his outreach in key constituencies of the capital city.

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Earlier in the day, Stalin campaigned in support of the State Health Minister and party candidate Ma. Subramanian in the Saidapet Assembly constituency.

During the campaign, Stalin interacted with voters and sought support for the DMK nominee, while also acknowledging public support for the party across Chennai.

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"Chennai has always been the fortress of DMK!" he said in a post on X, referring to the response in Sholinganallur, Velachery and Saidapet constituencies.

Stalin also undertook a morning walk campaign in Kannagi Nagar, where he was greeted by large crowds of supporters and residents.

Separately, the DMK chief criticised the Centre over the proposed delimitation exercise, alleging it would hurt progressive states like Tamil Nadu. In a video message, he said, "Last week, the delimitation bill introduced by the BJP-led Union Government appeared to be an attempt to punish us, a state that has controlled population growth and is among the best-performing in industrial development."

Recalling earlier criticism during the 2021 Assembly polls, Stalin said he would continue to strongly oppose any move that he believed went against Tamil Nadu's interests, adding that he has consistently fought for the state's development and rights.

Tamil Nadu is set to vote in a single phase on April 23, with results scheduled to be announced on May 4. The ruling DMK-led alliance is facing off against the NDA led by AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami. (ANI)

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