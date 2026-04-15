Salem (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 15 (ANI): Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, along with Makkal Needhi Maiam Chief Kamal Haasan and DMDK's Premalatha Vijayakanth, held a roadshow in Salem on Wednesday as part of campaigning for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections.

The leaders also participated in a public meeting in the city, drawing supporters and party workers in large numbers as election campaigning intensified in the state.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a roadshow in Nagercoil in Kanniyakumari district of Tamil Nadu.

He was accompanied by Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Nainar Nagenthran and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami during the event.

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During the roadshow, Prime Minister Modi also paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar in Nagercoil.

PM Modi also paid floral tributes to the AIADMK patriarch and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran (MGR) during the roadshow.

During his visit to Tamil Nadu, PM Modi also paid tribute to DMK Founder and former CM CN Annadurai.

Local resident Angel Sharu expressed happiness over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state, describing it as a proud moment for every Indian. She asserted that the Prime Minister is doing a commendable job in driving India's development on both domestic and international fronts.

"This is a proud moment as an Indian, He is actually doing a great job for India's development in both domestic and International fronts," Sharu told ANI.

Tamil Nadu will go to the polls in a single phase on April 23, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 4.

The main contest is expected between the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, DMDK and VCK, and the National Democratic Alliance led by AIADMK with BJP and PMK as allies.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay is also set to make his electoral debut with his party TVK, which could turn the contest into a three-way fight. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)