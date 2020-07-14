Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 14 (ANI): A total of 4,526 new COVID-19 cases and 67 fatalities were reported in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

State Health Department said the total count of COVID-19 patients stands at 1,47,324 including 47,912 active cases, 97,310 recoveries and 2,099 patients succumbing to the virus.

The state tested 41,357 samples on Tuesday. (ANI)

