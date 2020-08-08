Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): A total of 5,883 new COVID-19 cases and 118 deaths were reported in Tamil Nadu in the last 24 hours.

The total count of cases now stands at 2,90,907.

Also Read | England Defeat Pakistan in 1st Test, Chase Down 277 With 3 Wickets in Hand: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

The state Health Department said on Saturday that the state has 53,481 active cases, while 2,32,618 patients have been discharged. The death toll due to COVID-19 stands at 4,808.

With a spike of 61,537 new COVID-19 cases, India's COVID-19 tally reached 20,88,612 on Saturday. (ANI)

Also Read | Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister, Admitted to AIIMS After Testing COVID-19 Positive.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)