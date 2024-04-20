Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 20 (ANi): The steel cutting ceremony of the third Cadet Training Ship was held at L&T Shipyard at Kattupalli in Tamil Nadu's Chennai district on Saturday.

According to a government release, these Cadet Training Ships will be utilised for training officer cadets at sea after their basic training ashore. These ships will also extend training facility to cadets from friendly foreign countries.

The contract for indigenous design and construction of three Cadet Training Ships was concluded between MoD and L&T in Mar 2023, the release stated. These ships are likely to be delivered to the Indian Navy commencing Sep 2026.

The ceremony was presided over by Giridhar Aramane, Defence Secretary, in the presence of Arun Ramchandani, Executive Vice President, L&T Precision Engineering & System. Other senior officials from the Indian Navy and L&T were also present for the occasion, the release added.

The release further mentioned that this is yet another significant milestone in the Indian Navy's pursuit of indigenous shipbuilding and is in consonance with the Government of India's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the 'Make in India' initiative. (ANI)

