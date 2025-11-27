Thoothukudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 27 (ANI): As the northeast monsoon brought in incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu for the past few days, residents of KVK Samy Nagar under the Ottapidaram Assembly constituency in Thoothukudi district woke up to waterlogged streets on Wednesday morning.

A few pockets in KV Samy Nagar experienced waterlogging, with water entering some houses, almost bringing the daily life of residents to a halt. While some people managed to move around on foot or in their vehicles, many tried to look for alternate routes to go around.

"Every time the monsoon season begins, we are forced to face the same challenges. With small children and elderly people at home, we are suffering a lot. Even an ambulance cannot enter our streets. We are unable to go to work, and children cannot go to school. A few families here are already affected by fever," one of the residents told ANI.

The residents have alleged that no officials have come to inspect the area or even visit them. The residents also demanded that proper road facilities and drinking water be provided in the area immediately.

Residents insist that authorities must take swift action to resolve these long-standing issues faced by KVK Saami Nagar.

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a yellow warning to the Thoothukudi district, predicting thunderstorms, lightning, and squalls for today, along with strong surface winds. The warning for thunderstorms has been issued till November 29 (Saturday).

According to Chennai's Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) the Northeast monsoon has been vigorous over Tamil Nadu on November 24, and active over the state on November 22-23 and over South Tamil Nadu on November 25. On Wednesday (November 26), rainfall occurred in isolated places over the state, including a few places over South Coastal Tamil Nadu, whereas dry weather prevailed over Puducherry and the Karaikal region.

The low-pressure area over the Southwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of South Sri Lanka has become a 'well-marked low-pressure area', and is likely to move north-northwestwards to be concentrated into a depression. (ANI)

