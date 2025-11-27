Mumbai, November 27: The Indian equity markets are reopening on Thursday, November 27, and having a well-defined buy-and-sell plan is key to staying ahead. According to CNBC TV18, Wipro (NSE: WIPRO), Asian Paints (NSE: ASIANPAINT) , Mahindra & Mahindra (NSE: M&M) , and Oberoi Realty (NSE: OBEROIRLTY) are among the stocks that may remain in focus on Wednesday, November 27.

On November 26, Indian equity indices ended on a strong note with Nifty above 26,200 amid buying across the sectors. At close, the Sensex was up 1,022.50 points or 1.21% at 85,609.51, and the Nifty was up 320.50 points or 1.24% at 26,205.30. NCC Share Price Today, November 26: Stocks of NCC Open in Green, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Stocks to Buy or Sell on Thursday, November 27

Wipro ( NSE: WIPRO )

Wipro has announced a strategic alliance with the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and the Foundation for Science Innovation and Development (FSID) to collaborate on cutting-edge research and innovation across frontier technologies.

Asian Paints ( NSE: ASIANPAINT)

Asian Paints plans to invest INR 340 crore in setting up a manufacturing facility in the United Arab Emirates. In an exchange filing, the company stated that Berger Paints Emirates, its step-down wholly owned subsidiary, is proposing to establish a paint manufacturing plant in Khalifa Economic Zones, Abu Dhabi. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, November 26: Adani Enterprises, Reliance Power, and Reliance Industries Limited Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Wednesday.

Mahindra & Mahindra ( NSE: M&M)

The Mahindra XEV 9S three-row electric SUV will be launched in India today. This is the Indian automaker's first-ever three-row EV, and is essentially an electric version of the XUV700, the latter of which is set to get a facelift in January 2026.

Oberoi Realty ( NSE: OBEROIRLTY)

Oberoi Realty has today entered into a Development Agreement for the redevelopment of land admeasuring 4,706 square meters, situated at Nepean Sea Road, Mumbai.

