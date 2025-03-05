Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 5 (ANI): The all-party meeting presided over by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin passed a resolution requesting PM Modi to give assurance in the parliament that if delimitation is done, it should be based on the 1971 population census from 2026 to the next 30 years.

64 parties were called for today's all-party meeting on Constituency Delimitation, in which 58 parties (including organisations) participated.

As per the resolution, "This all-party meeting unanimously strongly opposes Delimitation based on population, which is seen as a big threat to India's federal structure and Tamil Nadu and other Southern States representation."

The BJP, Tamil Maanila Congress, Pudhiya Tamilagam, Pudhiya Needhi Katchi, and Naam Tamilar Katchi did not participate in the all-party meeting.

As per the resolution, "Tamil Nadu and southern states representations is being reduced is not fair who have implemented family planning for the welfare of the Nation."

The resolution notes, "To encourage Family Planning by all the states, the then PM in 2000 gave assurance that parliament constituency delimitation would be drafted based on the 1971 population census. Similarly, PM Modi should give assurance that the same draft would be followed from 2026 to the next 30 years."

As per the resolution, "This all-party meeting requests the Union Government to make the required changes in the constitution if at all present MP numbers are made to increase in Parliament, that should be done similar to the 1971 census percentage to all southern states in both houses."

"Tamil Nadu is not against delimitation. However, this all-party meeting request delimitation shouldn't become the punishment to the state, which implemented various social welfare schemes in the past 50 years," the resolution noted.

According to the resolution, "This is the minimum demand of this all-party meeting to Tamil Nadu. To carry forward these demands and protests and to create awareness among people about this issue, a Coordination committee would be formed with MPs from Tamil Nadu and other southern states. We will send a formal invite to those parties."

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss urged that the Chief Minister should personally visit other states to coordinate efforts.

VCK chief Thirumavalavan welcomed the decision to form a committee for southern states. Thirumavalavan stated, "The constituency delimitation should not include measures that disperse the votes of Dalits and minorities."

CPI State Secretary said, "Union government actions are mysterious ( in Constituency Delimitation)."

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi Chief M H Jawahirullah said, "There is confusion regarding the definition of 'pro rata." The issue is not that the number of MPs from our state is not decreasing, but if the number of MPs in the northern states increases, that becomes a problem.

General Secretary Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KDMK), E R Eswaran, said, "There should be no change in Tamil Nadu's proportion, which stands at 7.2%"

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin raised concerns over the upcoming delimitation of parliamentary constituencies, which is scheduled to take place in 2026.

Stalin warned that the state could face a significant reduction in parliamentary representation. The Tamil Nadu BJP did not attend the all-party meet. Stalin emphasized the threat posed by the Union Government's proposed delimitation, which is typically carried out based on population figures.

"Tamil Nadu has been pushed to carry forward one big rights protest. The sword known as Delimitation is hanging above the heads of southern states. Tamil Nadu faces a big threat," said Stalin.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Tamil Nadu's success in controlling its population through family planning and women empowerment could lead to a loss of parliamentary seats. (ANI)

