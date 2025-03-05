Nadiad, March 5: In a shocking case from Nadiad, Gujarat, a schoolteacher, Harikishan Makwana, was arrested for poisoning three men as part of a twisted experiment to fake his own death and secure a INR 25 lakh insurance payout for his family.

The 44-year-old teacher, battling legal troubles in an extortion case and grieving his father’s death, planned to die by poisoning while making it look like an accident. Since suicide would void his insurance claim, he sought to perfect his method before taking his own life. Guna Man Suicide Video: ‘Distressed’ Husband Ends Life Over Conflict Between Mother and Wife, Says ‘If They Don’t Get Along, You’ll End Up Taking Your Own Life’ in Heartbreaking Last Message.

Inspired by media reports of a tantrik arrested for poisoning people for financial gain, Makwana ordered sodium nitrite online on January 21 and devised a sinister plan to test the poison on others first. TCS Employee Dies by Suicide in Agra, Says 'My Wife Was Sleeping With Someone' in Final Video.

On February 9, he lured Kanu Chauhan, a hearing- and speech-impaired man, with a bottle of jeera soda laced with poison. Chauhan unknowingly shared it with two others—daily wager Ravindra Rathod and panipuri vendor Yogesh Kushwaha. Within minutes, all three collapsed and died.

Initially, police suspected spurious liquor, but forensic tests confirmed sodium nitrite poisoning. Investigators then traced the chemical purchase back to Makwana, leading to his arrest.

During interrogation, he confessed that the poisonings were a “trial run” for his own death. Before he could carry out his final act, he was arrested for triple murder.

What began as a desperate plan to help his family financially ended in horror, with three innocent lives lost and Makwana behind bars.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

