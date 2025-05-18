Chennai, May 18 (PTI) Tamil Nadu's average agricultural growth, which stood at 1.36 per cent between 2012-2013 and 2020-2021, has achieved a record average of 5.66 per cent from 2021 to 2024, the state government said on Sunday.

Chief Minister M K Stalin, immediately after assuming office on May 7, 2021, had announced that cultivable agricultural area will be increased. As a result of the initiatives following his announcement, the area under irrigation, which was 36.07 lakh hectares in 2020-2021, increased to 38.33 lakh hectares in 2023-2024, resulting in a remarkable increase in food production, an official release said.

Also Read | AIIMS Rishikesh Doctor Booked for Allegedly Distributing Sweets After April 22 Pahalgam Terror Attack, Denies Allegations.

Under the Kalaignar All Village Integrated Agricultural Development Scheme, 47,286 acres of fallow land has been brought under cultivation at a cost of Rs.786.86 crore benefitting 51.13 lakh beneficiaries.

The government underlined achievements, including the state ranking first in the country in productivity of finger millet (Ragi) and guava and holding the second position as regards productivity of maize, sugarcane, tamarind, tapioca, jasmine, and oilseeds.

Also Read | Pakistan: Lashkar-E-Taiba Terrorist Razaullah Nizamani Alias Abu Saiullah Killed by Unidentified Gunmen in Sindh.

Five separate agriculture budgets (2021-25) have been presented, with a total allocation of Rs.1,94,076 crore, introducing and implementing several new schemes to boost agricultural production and enhance the welfare of the farming community.

"Due to the proactive steps of the chief minister, the average agricultural growth, which stood at 1.36 per cent between 2012-2013 and 2020-2021, has achieved a record average of 5.66 per cent from 2021 to 2024," the government said.

Priority was accorded for desilting of rivers, canals and irrigation channels, benefitting lakhs of farmers and 917 irrigation tanks across 27 districts were renovated at a cost of 1,212 crore.

In order to benefit small and marginal farmers and to increase agricultural production, 814 minor irrigation tanks were also renovated at a cost of 75.59 crore, aiding agricultural development.

Check dams, built across rivers, improve irrigation facilities in the respective regions. In this regard, across 24 districts, 88 check dams have been constructed at a cost of 519 crore, helping maintain groundwater levels. Milk production was 8,362 tonne in 2018-19, during the AIADMK regime. Fresh initiatives of the Dravidian model government raised it to 10,808 metric tonne in 2023-2024, which was a record achievement, the government said.

The government also outlined an increase in egg production from 1,884.22 crore numbers in 2018–2019 to 2,233.25 crore in 2023–2024, an increase of nearly 350 crore. "The Dravidian model government has established 72 new fish landing centres at a cost of 1,428 crore. Additionally, the chief minister has implemented several schemes to develop fisheries in areas like Tharangambadi, Rameswaram, and Thiruvotriyur Kuppam."

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)