India News | Tata Sons Not Looking to Monetise Investments to Raise Capital: Chairman N Chandrasekaran

New Delhi, Jun 5 (PTI) Tata Sons, the holding company of salt-to-software conglomerate Tata Group, is not looking to monetise investments to raise capital as it has enough cash to support group firms, its Chairman N Chandrasekaran said on Friday.

"Tata Sons is in a strong financial position with adequate cash flows to support group companies and new growth initiatives," he said in a statement.

Tata Group, like all other companies, is facing both challenges and opportunities arising out of the coronavirus pandemic and resulting economic situation, he added.

"All our group companies are progressing well responding to these challenges and opportunities and we are confident that they will emerge stronger," he said. "Tata Sons is not looking to monetise its investments to raise capital."

