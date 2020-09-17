New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): Dispensing justice in the field of direct taxes amid a pandemic, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) has disposed of 5,392 cases since the start of the lockdown's partial lifting in April and up to August 31, the Ministry Law and Justice said on Thursday.

According to the Ministry, the ITAT has been modelling itself on its motto of 'Nishpaksh Sulabh Satvar Nyay', meaning impartial, easy, and speedy justice, by maintaining good disposal even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The innovative and aggressive use of techniques of Information Technology to dispense justice in the field of direct taxes in such times when physical hearing of cases was not found feasible on concerns of safety, etc has been seamlessly adopted by the ITAT," the Ministry said in a statement.

ITAT President Justice PP Bhatt had directed the start of judicial proceedings immediately upon the partial lifting of lockdown through video conferencing instead of physical hearings.

"This has yielded good dividends inasmuch it has enabled the Benches to function, whereby cases have been heard and disposed of by hearing both parties from remote locations. During the period starting from the partial lifting of lockdown in April 2020 and up to August 31, 2020, 5,392 cases were disposed of as against filing of 3,078 cases during such period," the statement said.

"ITAT wishes to thank its stakeholders, taxpayers, lawyers, Chartered Accountants and the Offices of the Income Tax Department in cooperating with the benches and providing useful assistance in the administration of justice in the field of Direct Taxes during the current period of COVID-19 pandemic," it added.

The 63 benches of the ITAT, a statutory quasi-judicial institution created under the Income Tax Act, 1961, and the second appellate authority dealing with disputes in the field of Direct Taxes, are spread over 28 regular stations and 2 Circuit Benches at Varanasi and Dehradun.

Administratively, the benches are divided into 10 zones, each headed by a Vice President. All the zones functioned during this period strictly in compliance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Central and/or State governments. (ANI)

