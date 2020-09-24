Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 24 (ANI): YSR Congress general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy on Thursday accused the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) of being behind incidents in which idols were damaged.

"At first we thought the incidents of damaging idols were sporadic. But after seeing the things happening, we now suspect that opposition TDP is behind these incidents," Ramakrishna Reddy told reporters.

Observing that some political parties were trying to create political ruckus in the last 20 days, he said "they have tried to create an artificial cyclone".

"They targeted CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy and made a much ruckus," he said

Ramakrishna Reddy said his party has 151 MLAs and there is no possibility of it raking up controversies.

"It is the opposition party which has miserably failed and is trying to gain political mileage. The same opposition party raked up controversy on YS Jagan's declaration at Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD). TDP has no belief or respect for religion, it just wanted to get political mileage out of it," he alleged.

He said opposition parties tried to make a big issue when Jaganmohan Reddy went to the temple.

"Jagan went to Tirumala, had darsan of Lord Balaji. His devotion to the Almighty was visible on his face and it portrayed peace of mind. Opposition parties tried to make it a big controversy but failed in that. Their ulterior motives were exposed," he said.

"People are least bothered of the dirty politics being played by the TDP. Declaration at Tirumala is a non-issue, blown out of proportion by opposition parties. If they had protested on any public issues, it would have been better," he added.

He said TDP leaders were creating "unnecessary controversies over non-issues" as they wanted to "divert the attention from Amaravati land scam". (ANI)

