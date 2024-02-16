Amaravathi (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Rajashyamala Yagam was conducted at TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu's residence on Friday.

This three-day Yagam commenced today, with Chandrababu Naidu and Bhuvaneshwari actively participating in the pooja programs and yaga rituals on the first day.

A total of 50 Ritviks were involved in overseeing the Yaga proceedings. Over the course of the Rajashyamala Yagam, diverse pujas and rituals were diligently performed. The yagam is scheduled to conclude on Sunday with the Purnahuti ceremony.

In December last year, three-day Shatachandi Parayana Ekottara Vriddhi Maha Chandi Yagam and Sudarshana Homam rituals were conducted at the residence of the Telugu Desam president.

It was conducted under the guidance of Vedic Pandit P. Srinivasacharylu, Vedic scholars from Guntur, and 40 Rutviks performed a special puja with Chandrababu and Bhuvaneshwari.

These Yagams came ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha and the state Assembly elections where his part is pitted against the ruling YSR Congress Party in the state.

His party TDP is aligned with Jana Sena which is led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan.

Last Sunday, Naidu met Pawan Kalyan and discussed seat sharing.

Last month, Naidu and Pawan Kalyan unilaterally announced their candidates for two assembly seats for the Andhra Pradesh polls this year.Pawan announced candidates for Rajanagaram and Razole constituencies, while Chandrababu announced for Araku and Mandapeta constituencies, allegedly creating a fissure in the TDP-JSP alliance.

Acknowledging political pressure, Pawan conveyed his party's decision to contest two seats. "Like Chandrababu, I am also under pressure. That is why it has been announced that the Jana Sena will contest two constituencies," the actor-turned-politician said, adding that the challenging political landscape prompted this strategic move.

However, stressing unity within the alliance, Pawan added, "Even if there is a word between the alliances, both parties are going to the elections together," reaffirming the commitment of both Jana Sena and the TDP to contest the upcoming elections together. (ANI)

