Bhubaneswar, February 16: A man was killed by his mother-in-law, wife and her paramour in Komanda village in Odisha's Nayagarh district, and the accused have been arrested, police said on Friday. The body of the deceased identified as Prakash Nayak was exhumed from a room in his in-laws' house on Thursday evening.

Prakash had married Jyotsna around 14 years back and used to stay at his in-laws house in Komanda village. Recently, Jyotsna developed an illicit relationship with a youth of the same village, which often lead to argument between the couple. Odisha Shocker: Mother-Son, Daily Wager Found Hacked to Death by Assailants in Kalahandi.

As Prakash's family did not met him for long, they went to his in-laws' place to meet him. Somehow Prakash's father sensed that his son has been killed and buried in the house after which he lodged a police complaint. Chhattisgarh Shocker: Husband Murders Wife, Chops Body Into Multiple Pieces and Dumped Into Water Tank in Bilaspur; Arrested.

"After interrogation of the accused, Prakash's body was exhumed in the presence of police, scientific team and the executive magistrate," said Sudhakar Sahoo, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sarankula.

