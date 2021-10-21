Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 21 (ANI): Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote three different letters each to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah requesting them to impose president's rule in the state and order a CBI inquiry over the issue of vandalism of TDP offices and attacks on its leaders.

The "current situation of widespread lawlessness constitutes an apt case for the imposition of Article 356 (President Rule)," Naidu said in the letters sent on Wednesday. He further requested that a CBI inquiry "should be constituted to unearth the larger conspiracy behind such concerted attacks."

The letter comes after the vandalism of TDP headquarters in Mangalgiri of Guntur district and the residence of TDP leader Pattabhi Ram in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

Mentioning different alleged incidents of attacks, former CM claimed in the letters that, "There is a complete breakdown of law and order in Andhra Pradesh."

Naidu further went on to allege that attacks are being carried out "by the ruling party in Andhra Pradesh on different sections of the society and democratic institutions, be it political parties, legislature, judiciary, bureaucracy and media."

"If left unchecked, state-sponsored violence will only escalate further and spill across the state borders, threatening national security," he added in the letters.

He further urged "that the principal opposition party offices and important party leaders of Andhra Pradesh be accorded Central Police Protection immediately."

Reacting to the allegations made by the TDP, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday said that the Opposition party leaders had used derogatory remarks against him and his government as they are not able to digest their loss in the recent elections.

"By the grace of God, by the blessing of the people of Andhra, all the elections that have taken place in the past, be it panchayat elections or the municipal elections or be it the Tirupati by-elections, the people of the state had stood by me, supporting me in each and every election," Reddy said.

"But unfortunately, the opposition could not digest their loss. Along with opposition, a section of media in the state could not digest our win. These people in the opposition use foul language against the government. Earlier, we were also in the opposition but never used abusive language. When they used abusive language some of the party workers have shown anger. They made abusive remarks against the state government to create a panic situation and make YSRCP supporters angry for their political gains," the YSRCP chief added. (ANI)

