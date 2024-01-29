Palnadu (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 29 (ANI): Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Kanna Lakshminarayana, visited the injured TDP Public Relations Officer Swami after a brazen attack in Thondapi. The politician alleged that state Minister Ambati Rambabu orchestrated the assault.

According to Kanna, the attackers were under the influence of drugs when they targeted the procession, pelting stones and causing chaos.

Also Read | Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar Says ‘Valentine’s Day To Be Celebrated As Matra Pitra Poojan Diwas in State’.

"An attempt was made to kill us, and it unfolded in the presence of the police," stated Kanna. Miraculously, they managed to escape with minor injuries, thanks to divine intervention, he said.

Expressing his strong condemnation, Kanna Lakshminarayana demanded swift action from the police against the culprits. The TDP claimed that assailants were allegedly affiliated to the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP). TDP also raised concerns about the law and order situation in the area.

Also Read | Four-Day Work Week in Germany Begins From February 1, 2024; Check the List of Countries Who Have Adopted a Shorter Average Working Week.

As the investigation unfolds, the focus now shifts to holding those responsible accountable and ensuring the safety of political figures during public events.

The incident has sparked outrage, prompting calls for heightened security measures and a thorough inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Tension gripped Thondapi village in Muppalla Mandal during the 'Babu Surety, Future Guarantee' program, as Telugu Desam Party (TDP) in-charge Kanna Lakshminarayana participated in the event Sunday night.

Unidentified individuals suddenly pelted stones at the TDP team. According to a pre-plan, the lights were switched off, and stones were thrown from nearby buildings.

Kanna Lakshminarayana's personal assistant (PA), Swamy and other TDP leaders sustained injuries in this unexpected attack. Sattenapally Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Adinarayana intervened, urging TDP leader Kanna to halt the meeting on the stage during the 'Babu Surety Future Guarantee' program in Thondapi village.

An altercation ensued between Kanna Lakshmi Narayana and the DSP, while unidentified individuals continued to pelt stones at the stage.

As political tensions are high, this event underscores the ongoing political dynamics in Andhra Pradesh, where leaders criticise each other's actions and decisions, setting the stage for an active and competitive political landscape in the months ahead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)