Nandyal (Andhra Pradesh), May 17 (PTI) Infighting between senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders during general secretary Nara Lokesh's Yuva Galam padayatra ended up with former Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya allegedly directing her supporters to attack senior leader A V Subba Reddy. Priya and three others were arrested in this connection on Wednesday and sent to remand till May 30, police said.

Priya and her husband Barghav Ramudu along with Sai and Mohan were sent to Kurnool district jail on remand after being produced before a Judge.

On Tuesday, around 9 PM, Priya and senior leader Subba Reddy ran into each other at the entrance of Kothapalle village during Lokesh's padayatra in Nandyal rural police station limits. Priya asked Reddy why he was present here. To this, Reddy replied that it was none of her business, police said.

"An argument ensued and they dispersed but she (Akhila Priya) ran after him (Subba Reddy) claiming that he had said something and directed her supporters to manhandle him," Nandyal Superintendent of Police K Raghuveera Reddy told PTI today.

A video of the alleged incident went viral. Later, acting on Reddy's complaint lodged on Tuesday night, police registered a case under IPC Sections 307, 320, 324 and 120 (B), resulting in the arrests.

Meanwhile, Priya has also lodged a complaint against Reddy alleging that he had pulled her dupatta, which police are probing by filing a case.

According to police, there is a history of cases between these two rivals, including an alleged plan to murder Reddy in Kadapa earlier.

