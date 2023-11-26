Bareilly, Nov 26 (PTI) A school teacher and his cousin were killed allegedly when their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday night near the Madhopur railway crossing in Fatehganj area, they said.

Sandeep (29), a teacher at Lalpur Primary School of Shahi, died on the spot while his brother Pritam (20) succumbed to injuries in the hospital on Sunday, police said.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said that the driver of the vehicle fled the spot after the accident.

The CCTV camera footage of the area is being scanned to identify the erring vehicle and arrest the driver, police said.

