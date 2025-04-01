Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 1 (ANI): A pre-school teacher was arrested here on charges of extorting money and blackmailing a student's father with whom she had been in an affair, Bengaluru Police said.

City Crime Branch (CCB), Bengaluru arrested Sridevi Rudagi (25) and two others Ganesh Kale and Sagar for allegedly extorting Rs 4 lakh from the victim and also blackmailing him, with photos and videos for a Rs 20 lakh more.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Scam: Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel One of the Alleged 'Beneficiaries' of Fraud, Says CBI FIR.

As per the police, the victim is a trader living in a western Bengaluru neighbourhood with his wife and three daughters, had enrolled his youngest kid (five) in the school in 2023.

The teacher and the victim met and established contact, both of them used separate sim cards and used to communicate through video calls and messages. Rudagi then extorted Rs 4 lakh from the father of the student.

Also Read | Indian Railways Freight Movement Surpasses 1,617.3 Million Tonnes in 2024-25.

She also demanded more than 15 lakh in the beginning of the 2025. When he hesitated, she visited his home on the pretext of borrowing Rs 50,000. Later, as the victim's business suffered setbacks, he made a difficult decision to relocate his family to Gujarat. And he needed the child's Transfer Certificate.

Upon the father's complaint reaching the school, he found himself cornered in Rudagi's office, with Kale and Sagar, The latter showed the father the private photographs and videos and then demanded Rs 20 lakh or these would be revealed.

The father said that he tried to reason with them and negotiated a payment of Rs 15 lakh, with an initial transfer of Rs 1.9 lakh. But the demands continued. On March 17, Rudagi called him on the phone to remind him of the payment - Rs 5 lakh for a former police officer, and Rs 1 lakh each for Sagar and Kale, and the remaining Rs 8 lakh for her.

As he was unable to bear the torture, he called the police, who quickly established that the police officer had no connection. Rudagi, Sagar, and Kale were arrested and sent to judicial custody for 14 days. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)