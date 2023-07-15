Ranchi, Jul 15 (PTI) Hundreds of teachers on Saturday tried to gherao Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi, demanding pay fixation.

These teachers, who have qualified Jharkhand Teacher's Eligibility Test (JTET), said their pay scales are yet to be fixed despite being successful in the examination.

"The state government promised to fix our pay scale around three years back. But, it has not been done even in 2023," said assistant teacher Md Noor.

The number of JTET-qualified assistant teachers in the state is around 14,000, he added.

The agitating teachers gathered at the Morabadi Ground under the banner of 'Jharkhand TET Passout Assistant Teachers Coordination Committee'. They had planned a march to Soren's Kanke Road residence with their demand but were stopped by the police.

After being stopped, they demanded that they be allowed to go to Raj Bhavan to put forward their demand but that was also denied by the police.

A similar protest was held in the city on June 17 as well.

