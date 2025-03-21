Kodagu (Karnataka), Mar 21 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Friday announced that a team would be formed to prevent encroachment along the Cauvery River's flow path and curb pollution of its waters.

Speaking to reporters at Bhagamandala, he said, "We are forming a team to stop encroachment and pollution of the Cauvery. We will do whatever it takes to protect our land, water, history, and traditions."

He added that the state government will observe a week-long campaign for water conservation to mark World Water Day (March 22).

"The Cauvery Aarti will also raise awareness about water and its conservation. I am offering my prayers to Goddess Cauvery for good rains and a bountiful harvest in the state this year," Shivakumar said.

The Deputy Chief Minister stated that officials have been directed to ensure the involvement of artists from Kodagu in the Cauvery Aarti.

"We have already earmarked funds for the Cauvery Aarti. The frequency of the aarti will be decided in the coming days. Officials have been instructed to ensure that artists from Kodagu actively participate," he said.

According to him, the water conservation campaign will include an oath against water misuse. The campaign will be launched during the Cauvery Aarti at Sankey Tank, and people will also have the option to take the oath online.

"I had promised to start the Cauvery Aarti when we offered baagina (oblation) at the KRS dam last year, and we will ensure that promise is fulfilled," he said.

Thanking the people of Kodagu for electing two Congress MLAs from the district, he emphasized that the Cauvery, which originates in Kodagu, is the lifeline of Bengaluru, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

"The first pooja must be dedicated to Talakaveri, so we are taking Cauvery water from here to Bengaluru for the Cauvery Aarti at Sankey Tank," he added.

Regarding the delimitation meeting in Chennai, he said, "Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and I will be participating in the anti-delimitation meet organised by Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin on March 22."

Seeking to up the ante on the delimitation of Lok Sabha seats, Stalin will chair an all-party meeting in Chennai.

For the DMK regime, which has been at loggerheads with the BJP-led NDA Centre over several issues, including non-release of education funds by the union government, the proposed delimitation exercise has become a fresh point of contention.

