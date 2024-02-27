Purulia (West Bengal) [India], February 27 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee warned that central teams sent by the Union government are trying to stoke communal tension in the state.

"The central government has sent around 450 teams, till now, to Bengal. They are the ones who are trying to stoke communal tensions in Bengal. We have to stand united against them," Banerjee said.

"We will show the way to the nation in the coming days," she added.

The Chief Minister hit out at the central government for blocking the disbursement of funds to the state.

Banerjee further said that just like the state government is providing beneficiaries with MGNREGA funds, it will do so for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana as well if the Centre does not release funds for it by April 1.

"If by April 1, the Center does not release money for Awaas Yojna, the state government will release funds for the same, just like we are releasing MGNREGA funds for the deprived beneficiaries," the Chief Minister said.

Warning people of false promises, Banerjee alleged that the Congress and Left are working in favour of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in West Bengal.

"During elections, the BJP promises to give 15 lakh delivered to each account, but we all know these are fake promises. Congress and Left are supporting them (BJP) in Bengal. But unlike them, what we promise, we deliver," the Chief Minister said.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said that the BJP will threaten and misguide voters during elections and fly back to their places after the poll but her party will be there with people throughout the year.

"During elections, the BJP will threaten and misguide you...and post-polls, these outsiders will fly back...but TMC is the only party that will stand by you all 365 days," Banerjee said.

"Khela Hobe (Game on)," she further asserted. (ANI)

