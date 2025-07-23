New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): An IndiGo flight bound for Diu was forced to abort take-off on Wednesday after a technical snag was detected, the airline confirmed.

In a statement issued by Indigo, the spokesperson said, "A technical snag indication was noticed just before take-off on IndiGo flight 6E7966 operating from Ahmedabad to Diu on 23 July 2025. Following the standard operating procedure, the pilots informed the authorities and returned the aircraft to the bay."

The aircraft will undergo necessary checks and maintenance before resuming operations, an IndiGo Spokesperson said in the statement.

Sources told ANI that the flight had over 50 passengers and four crew members.

The airline expressed regret for the inconvenience caused to passengers and said efforts were being made to mitigate the impact of the delay.

"We regret the inconvenience caused to our customers and are making all efforts to minimize it by offering them refreshments, accommodation in the next available flight or full refund against cancellation, as per their preference. As always, safety of our customers and crew remains the top priority at IndiGo," the spokesperson added. (ANI)

