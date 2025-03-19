Ballia (UP), Mar 19 (PTI) A 14-year-old boy has been taken into custody after being accused of molesting a three-year-old girl in the Kotwali police station area on Wednesday, police said.

The police have registered a case against the boy following a complaint by the girl's mother. The accused boy is a neighbour of the victim.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: When Can Govt Employees Expect DA Hike Announcement? Check Latest Update.

Station House Officer (SHO) of the Kotwali police station, Yogendra Bahadur Singh, said, "The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon when the boy allegedly lured the young girl to a nearby room and sexually molested her by touching her private parts."

"On the complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered against the accused Muslim boy under relevant sections of the BNS and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Singh said.

Also Read | Adani Group Launches India's Largest 'Skill and Employ' Initiative To Develop Future Workforce Supporting 'Make in India' Campaign, Partners With IGCC.

Further investigation is underway, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)